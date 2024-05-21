Miss Universe Philippines 2024: LIVE UPDATES

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Here are the latest updates on the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant, which will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on May 22, 2024.

Pageant fans were in for a treat as the candidates sashayed it away in their evening gowns and swimsuits during the Preliminaries Gala Night of MUPH 2024, last Monday, May 20.

The gala night was hosted by actor Marco Gumabao, and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee.

The candidates showcased masterpieces of designers from all over the archipelago.

And two of the powerhouse Cebuana beauty queens shone like goddesses in their evening gowns.

Pageant veteran Ahtisa Manalo was the big winner during the 2024 Miss Universe Philippines preliminary gala night held at the Manila Hotel on May 19, taking home eight special awards from the contest’s sponsors this year.

Of the 53 stunning candidates competing for different crowns in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant, five will come from the different localities in the Province of Cebu.

Cebu’s beauty queens brought their A-game during the national costume competition of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, on Sunday evening, April 28, 2024.

In photos posted on the pageant’s Facebook page, the Cebuana beauties stunned in their own rendition of the year’s theme, “Philippine Flora and Fauna,” showcasing the riches of the country, from underwater treasures to luscious greeneries.

Cebu will have five bets in the prestigious pageant. They are Dr. Juvel Ducay, Kris Tiffany Janson, Victoria Ingram, Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.

