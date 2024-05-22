Two men electrocuted while installing signages in Mandaue City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two signage installers were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday evening, May 21, 2024, after being electrocuted and falling while setting up advertisement signs for a school at a building in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, Cebu.

The injured victims were identified as 40-year-old Elesio Lagaras, married, and 33-year-old Anton Parawan Nudalo.

Lagaras is a resident of Barangay Carreta in Cebu City, while Nudalo lives in Purok Ampalaya, Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.

Both men make a living as signage installers for a graphic design company based in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Lagaras and Nudalo were reportedly attaching advertisement signs for a school at a building in the barangay at around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday with other workers.

Subangdaku police, in a report, disclosed that the incident was a case of accidental electrocution due to contact with a live wire.

A woman who was supervising the installation of the signs reportedly saw a live wire near the two victims’ location.

The wire reportedly sparked 10 minutes after they began their work. Due to this, the two men were electrocuted and fell to the ground.

She allegedly noticed when the two men fell. Immediately after, she called the attention of the other workers and informed their superior of the accident.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the injured victims were taken to the Mandaue City District Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

According to police, both Lagaras and Nudalo are currently recovering from the minor injuries they sustained during the accident.

