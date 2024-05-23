Cops seize illegal drugs from 16-year-old boy in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City police seized illegal drugs from a 16-year-old boy during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, May 22.

The minor, who was the subject of the buy-bust operation, was reportedly caught in possession of suspected illegal drugs.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the operation was conducted in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita a known lair for illegal drug activities.

The alleged minor was rescued at around 11:30 p.m. and caught in possession of 8 grams of suspected illegal drugs with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P5,440.

According to Rafter, she will be coordinating with the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) to determine how the minor was able to procure the drugs and for what it was for.

Rafter also said that the age of the subject, who claimed to be 16-year-old, will still be subjected to verification.

She said that the minor’s mother has been told to present the boy’s birth certificate to police.

Rafter further explained that if the rescued individual is proven to be a minor, a discernment will be necessary for the filing of the appropriate case.

The law states that minors aged 15 and under are exempted from criminal liability. Instead of jail time, the minor will be subjected to an intervention program.

Meanwhile, minors above 15 but below 18 will be exempted unless he/she has acted with discernment. In such cases, the minor can be charged with a criminal case and subjected to appropriate proceedings.

Rafter further highlighted the importance of verifying the age of young individuals taken into police custody in order for proper punishment to be given.

She recalled an incident two weeks ago wherein two individuals claimed to be minors upon getting arrested. However, it was later discovered that they were legal adults based on their birth certificates.

“That’s why ato gyung kinahanglan nga makita gyud nato, masuta gyud nato ang saktong edad niining mga batan-ona kay dali na man gyud kaayo i-allege nga menor de edad ka,” said Rafter.

For the case of the minor caught on Tuesday, Rafter said that they will be filing illegal drug charges without discernment unless it is proven that he is under 15 years old.

