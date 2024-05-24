Liloan accident: 2 persons killed when truck rams motorcycle

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A motorcycle rider and his female backrider died after they collided with a mover truck that breached into their lane along the national road in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, northern Cebu early Friday morning, May 24.

The fatal Liloan accident happened at around 1:30 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 35-year-old Mikco Manjac, a resident of Opao, Mandaue City.

His backrider was Rapunzel Gadje, 26, from Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police, in a report, revealed that the two individuals were heading north at the time of the vehicular accident.

The mover truck driven by Edwin Francisco, 39, on the other hand, was heading south traveling in the opposite lane.

Franciso is a resident of Alang-Alang, Manduae City, Cebu.

According to the report, Francisco told police that his truck suddenly swerved to the opposite lane upon his arrival at the barangay resulting in the Liloan accident.

This resulted to the truck colliding with Manjac’s motorcycle in the opposite lane.

The impact of the collision threw both Manjac and his backdrider and both slammed hard on the pavement and sustained serious injuries on their bodies.

They were brought to the Danao City Provincial Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

However, Manjac was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician at the hospital.

Liloan police chief, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, relayed that the backrider died at past 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Francisco, on the other hand, was promptly taken into custody and is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Liloan Police Station.

According to Gingoyon, Francisco will likely be facing a charge of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and damage to property.

He added that police are still waiting for the decision of the family of the Liloan accident on whether they will be filing a case against the arrested suspect.

Liloan is a first-class municipality situated approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

