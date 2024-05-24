CVFA rips ZANDIFA, cements Group B lead in PFF U19 Nat’l C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is pulling away in the Group B standings after routing the Zamboanga del Norte-Dipolog Football Association (ZANDIFA), 6-1, in the ongoing Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championships at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, on Thursday evening, May 23.

The win cemented CVFA’s hold of Group B’s top spot with six points and nine goal differential points against Panay Football Association’s (PFA) six goals.

CVFA manned by the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves leaned on its ever-reliable scorers Joseph Kyne Garces, Czar Robert Daanoy, Merick Baloria, and John Lexter Conde who delivered another superb performance on the pitch.

These players scored most of the goals in last night’s match against Zandifa. Garces scored the first goal in the seventh minute, followed by Conde’s 10th-minute goal to make it 2-0.

CVFA capped off the first half with a commanding 3-0 lead after Daanoy scored a 30th-minute goal.

In the second half, Carsten Pumareja, CVFA’s team captain joined the scoring spree from his penalty kick in the 49th minute giving his team a 4-0 lead.

Baloria made it 5-0 from his 77th-minute goal, but ZANDIFA prevented an embarrassing shutout loss after Juan Enrico Ortega converted his penalty kick in the 84th minute.

Justine Louie Soco of CVFA wrapped up their victory with a goal in the 91st minute.

“This is our goal to enter the semifinals of this competition, then we will motivate the boys that this is our chance to emerge on top this time,” said CVFA’s head coach Glenn Ramos.

CVFA will face Panay FA tomorrow in their much-anticipated rematch. Last year, CVFA bowed down to Panay FA in the semifinals of the PFF U19 national championships that happened at the venue.

Panay FA went on to win the bronze medal, but they were represented by a different club then. This time, Panay FA is manned by Barotac Nuevo Tamasak FC.

Panay FA also won their match on Thursday evening. They beat Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (CMORFA), 2-0, courtesy of Vincent Ardeloso and Hanz Ycaza.

CVFA and PFA’s match will tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

