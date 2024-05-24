10 grads from Cebu universities top March 2024 LET

Ten graduates from Cebu universities were topnotchers in the recently released results of the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET).

These are students coming from five different Cebu-based schools. They are among the 71,429 examinees who passed the licensure examination out of 130,744 total number of examinees, marking this year’s passing rate at 54.36 percent.

READ MORE:

Beauty and brains: From Ms. Cebu bet to nursing exam topnotcher

Son of construction worker tops 2024 Electrical Engineers licensure exam

Cebu topnotchers: Elementary division

Gracelyn Celestian Ygot from Cebu Technological University – Moalboal placed 2nd with a rating of 92.20 percent, while Arnie Joy Goyha Emia from the same school placed 6th with a 91.40 rating. Moreover, Mary Rose Gaviola Garcia from Cebu Normal University placed 8th with a 91 percent rating.

Cebu topnotchers: Secondary division

Five graduates from the University of the Visayas, Cebu Normal University, and Cebu Technological University-Main Campus placed 9th with a 91 percent rating. They are:

Rita Jean Cabunag from the University of the Visayas-Main Campus Bella Jayne Enriquez from Cebu Normal University Jayen Guasa from Cebu Normal University Gwendeline Kay Librero from Cebu Normal University Shiraz Dawn Tanginan from Cebu Technological University

Meanwhile, two graduates from the University of San Carlos and Cebu Normal University placed 10th with a rating of 90.80 percent. They are:

Mary Tonje Aballe from Cebu Technological University Flora Mae Ruiz from the University of San Carlos

Cebu’s top-performing schools

The Cebu Technological University-Main Campus is the lone school in the whole country, with a passing rate of more than 85 percent among schools with more than 300 examinees in the recent Licensure Exam for Teachers in the elementary division.

Meanwhile, Cebu Normal University was also named a top-performing school with a passing rate of 88.30 percent among schools with 100 to 299 examinees.

In the secondary division, Cebu Normal University is also the second top-performing school in the whole country during the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers among schools with more than 300 examinees.

Congratulations, Siloys!

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP