Tropical Depression Aghon: Signal No.1 up in 12 areas

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Aghon has maintained its strength and the state weather agency raised Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 in 12 areas nationwide on Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Aghon was last seen 240 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

In its latest advisory, Pagasa also said Tropical Depression Aghon was moving west-northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph) toward Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Possible po by tomorrow ay maging isang tropical storm na po ito … pagsapit ng Linggo at ng Lunes posibleng lumakas pa ito by Sunday and Monday at maging isang severe tropical storm,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(By tomorrow, it may become a tropical storm… it may strengthen by Sunday and Monday and become a severe tropical storm)

READ:

“Pagsapit naman ng Lunes o Martes ay kikilos na ito unti unting palayo ng ating bansa at lumabas ng Philippine area of responsibility as a typhoon sa Martes,” he added.

(By Monday or Tuesday, it will gradually move away from our country and exit the Philippine area of responsibility as a typhoon on Tuesday).

Estareja further said that Aghon may hit Eastern Visayas by Saturday morning, although slightly earlier landfall is still not being ruled out.

Due to the effects of Yropical Depression Aghon, Pagasa hoisted Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Albay (Manito, Legazpi City, City of Tabaco, Rapu-Rapu, Santo Domingo, Malilipot, Bacacay, Malinao, Tiwi)

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Saghay, San Jose, Lagonoy, Tigaon)

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga, Macarthur, Abuyog, Javier)

Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, Saint Bernard, San Ricardo, Pintuyan, San Francisco)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte, including Siargao – Bucas Grande Group

Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

Signal No. 1 is raised if a weather event is bringing or anticipated to bring strong winds but with minimal to minor threat to life and property in affected areas.

Aghon: Rainfall warning

Pagasa likewise warned of heavy rainfall in several areas from Friday to Saturday noon due to Tropical Depression Aghon. It noted that 50 to 100 millimeters of rain is seen to drop over Surigao del Sur, the rest of Eastern Visayas, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias, Catanduanes, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur.

It added that 100 to 200 millimeters of rain is forecast over Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands.

“Posible po na magdulot ‘yung mga paguulan ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa at pag-apaw din po ng mga ilog lalo na sa ‘yung mga highly susceptible sa mga hazards na ito,” said Estareja.

(The rains may possibly cause flooding, landslides, and overflowing of rivers especially in areas susceptible to these hazards.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP