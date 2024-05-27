Lagman clarifies statement on Cha-cha after Senate leadership change

MANILA, Philippines — Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman has clarified that he did not give a categorical statement that Charter change (Cha-Cha) proposals would progress due to the Senate leadership change, despite being asked about it a week ago in a press briefing.

Lagman, in a statement on Monday said that he will also not be “heartened” if the Senate supports Cha-cha, now that the upper chamber is headed by Senate President Francis Escudero.

“Let me clarify the errant impression that I said the shift in the Senate leadership will be favorable to the amendment of the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution,” Lagman said.

“I never made such definitive or categorical statement. Moreover, I will not be heartened by such a change in the Senate’s posture because I have been consistently opposed to the weakening, elimination or alienation of the constitutional ratio in favor of Filipino citizens and enterprises in sensitive industries like public utilities, education and advertising,” he added.

Lagman did not mention it, but he was asked about the prospects of Cha-cha in a press briefing last Wednesday at the Batasang Pambansa complex, after House Bill (HB) No. 9349 or the proposed Absolute Divorce Act was approved on third reading.

In the said briefing, Lagman said that it may be possible that a change in leadership will lead to higher chances for Charter change.

