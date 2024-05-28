Gwen resigns from PDP-Laban

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has resigned from the Partido Demokratiko Filipino – Lakas Ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Tuesday, May 28.

Garcia on Tuesday announced that she has submitted her resignation letter to PDP-Laban’s president, Rep. Jose Alvarez of Palawan’s 2nd District.

The resignation took effect immediately, the governor said. Copies of Garcia’s letter to the political party were also furnished to members of the media.

PDP-Laban is the country’s former ruling party led by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Political differences

In her letter, Garcia cited political differences and conflicts with present PDP-Laban members here as the reason behind her decision to leave the group.

In particular, the rift between her and suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

“Specifically, the complaint filed against me by Mayor Michael Rama, Vice President for the Visayas, with the Office of the President, has created an irreconcilable conflict,” Garcia told Alvarez in the letter.

“In light of these circumstances, I believe it is in the best interest of both myself and PDP-Laban that I step aside. Upholding my personal and professional values, while avoiding any actions that could be detrimental to the party, is of paramount importance,” she added.

Nevertheless, Garcia, who first became a member of PDP-Laban in the 2019 Midterm Elections, expressed gratitude to the party.

“Despite this regrettable outcome, I remain grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to PDP-Laban’s mission during my time with the party. I wish you and all members continued success in your endeavors,” she said.

