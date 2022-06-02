Gwen thanks, defends President Duterte on ‘doing the best he can’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for his six-year service that would come to an end in less than 30 days from today.

Garcia also defended the President, a political ally, amid criticisms and backlash on his recent statements saying he had done his best as the country’s leader.

In turn, the reelected Cebu governor told the public, particularly local officials, to show humility instead, as what the President did.

“That’s what the President showed. I hope the others would follow dili daghan pang istorya kung mobiya na sila… ‘Kung kulang mao ra gyud to akong kaya’ (not to talk a lot when they leave… ‘if lacking then that is the only thing that I can do) – and that is how humble this man is. And that’s the way it should go,” Garcia said.

Garcia was reelected at the Capitol for her fifth term after the May 9 polls. She ran under Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the same party led by President Duterte.

Last May 23, President Duterte said whatever he achieved during his stint as the country’s chief executive was already his best effort.

The President even apologized for the shortcomings of his administration.

On the other hand, President Duterte once again thanked those who supported and helped him in his “journey” as President. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

/dbs

