Get hired: Opportunities await for professionals and fresh graduates at Dover Business Services

Dover Business Services (DBS) announces employment opportunities for experienced professionals and fresh graduates in finance and accounting with its two-day Hiring Blitz at 5F Sinamay Function Room, Seda Central Bloc, IT Park on June 14-15, 2024, from 10 AM to 7 PM.

DBS is in search of candidates who can be asset to its three core functions: procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, and record-to-report. The positions available range from entry-level to managerial roles.

“DBS is looking for ambitious and exceptional employees who want to be an integral part of a fast-paced environment for a world-class corporation. Finance and accounting professionals who see beyond what is possible today and who also share our relentless pursuit for better tomorrows are exhorted to join us during the hiring blitz come June,” said Mia Carmela Cuenco, DBS’s Director for Human Resources, highlighting the company’s commitment to shareholder value creation and operational excellence.

Finance Hub Senior Manager Belle Cabrera seconded Cuenco’s statement, saying, “The ability to embrace new challenges and learn from the experiences that we have is very crucial and important to us. So we want team members that see setbacks or challenges not as failures, but rather as opportunities to grow and improve.”

Unique from its past versions and typical hiring processes, the upcoming job fair boasts the high possibility of a same-day job offer, given that a candidate has passed all the interviews and has shown remarkable potential to be part of Dover Business Services.

Best kickoff for a fresh graduate’s career

The DBS recruitment team took the meaningful initiative to invite graduating students and fresh graduates from top universities in Cebu with courses related to finance and accounting, including the Cebu Institute of Technology – University, University of San Jose Recoletos, and the University of San Carlos, to attend its Career day held on the 2nd day of the event.

When asked about the essentiality of having fresh graduates on board, Senior Manager for Record-to-Report Joannah Guillermo cited, “We think here in [DBS] that fresh graduates have a strong thirst for knowledge and experience. I strongly believe that the fresh graduates now or college students have a lot of access to information, that would mean that they would have very fresh perspectives on how to tackle things. This is also our chance to cultivate the ideal employee where they would pick up all the best information and all the best experiences.”

The Career day envelopes a roundtable discussion between students and employees who are alumni of their schools and a meet-and-greet with hiring managers. The goal is for them to be acquainted with the company and its leaders, learn the specific functions of the roles for employment, and get a glimpse of the career growth that awaits them at DBS.

“The first job is always special. This gets to be one of the determining factors on how [one’s] career would look like in the future. Dover is renowned as globally competitive and recognized for entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years around the world. So here at Dover, we offer an inclusive culture and believe in empowering growth regardless of levels or experience,” said Senior Analyst Romeo Sta. Cruz.

Get hired at Dover Business Services

Dover Business Services is looking for passionate candidates who can perform the responsibilities of the following positions:

DBS accepts dedicated aspirants in all experience levels and appreciates the mix of seasoned and sprouting professionals. In the words of Procure-to-Pay Senior Manager Eloi Dano, “Combining the strengths of these both groups, I think that we can build, foster a dynamic and more forward thinking team. That way, we can benefit from the expertise, the acumen that the experienced professionals have and the fresh creativity from the new graduates.”

Dover Business Services has long been known for its high-caliber operations with experts such as those quoted alongside Human Resources personnel for Business Partner Michael Neil Rafanan, Analyst Nathalie Tumulak, Senior Lead for Global Process Owner Arfie Catalina Martinez, General Ledger Team Lead Maria Isabella Rayos, Senior Team Lead for Human Resources Maykka Arquillano, and rest of the team.

Get hired and join the team now. For more information, contact (032) 517 0100, email [email protected], or message their official Facebook page.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

