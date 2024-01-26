Dover Corporation opens career opportunities; Hiring Blitz now launched

Dover Business Services (DBS), an independent business-to-business service provider within Dover Corporation, launched a job fair dubbed “Hiring Blitz” for their expansion plans in Cebu at Seda Ayala Center Cebu on January 25 to 26, 2024.

The 2-day fair offers a wide range of career opportunities, from senior leadership to data analytics and project management, alongside individuals with know-how and value-added skills in global business services.

Both aspirants who have already directly applied to the organization and walk-ins are welcome to fill out a total of 50 available positions at Dover Corporation.

“We have a good onboarding program, but we do hope that [the applicants] will also be able to bring in fresh perspectives and will also be adding value to the organization,” said Aimee Tejano, Site Lead and Director of Operations of Dover Business Services.

Besides addressing the talent needs of the organization, Tejano also exclaims that having new faces join their venture means strengthening the capabilities of DBS.

In the first few hours of the event, there were applicants who were already accepted by the organization.

Dover Corporation offers diversity in terms of services across the globe, including digital printing, fuel solutions, food retail, and precision components, among others. The Environmental Solutions Group, MAAG Group, Markem-Imaje Corporation, OPW, and CPC are just a few of its many subsidiaries.

For interested applicants, visit Dover Business Services’ Hiring Blitz from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Just ensure that you have your resume with you and are ready for the interview.

