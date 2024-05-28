LIST: All 69 officials suspended due to Chocolate Hills resort

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The case involving the controversial resort in Bohol’s famous Chocolate Hills was unprecedented.

A total of 69 officials and government employees – from Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado down to the barangay level – had been put under preventive suspension for six months for allowing the construction of the resort within the iconic natural wonder.

The Ombudsman, in a 22-page decision, said they found ‘strong evidence’ against the accused for grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

“Guided by the foregoing parameters and upon initial evaluation of the Complaint and its attachments, this Office finds justification to place the public respondents under preventive suspension pending investigation of this Complaint,” portions of the document read.

The ruling was promulgated on May 20, 2024.

It stemmed over the cases filed against them for allowing the construction of a resort, Captain’s Peak, within the Chocolate Hills National Monument, a protected area, pictures and videos of which went viral recently.

The respondents included top officials like Aumentado, several mayors in Bohol and even officers from national government agencies.

The names alone took up 13 pages of the case.

Below is the complete list of the officials and employees meted with the six-month preventive suspension.

