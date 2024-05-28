Bohol governor, 68 others suspended for 6 months

[UPDATED] CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bohol Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado has been placed under suspension for six months over the controversial resort in Chocolate Hills.

Aumentado on Tuesday, May 28, announced that a total of 69 Bohol Capitol officials, including him, mayors, and even present and former officials, received orders from the Ombudsman for a preventive suspension.

The decision stemmed over recent cases filed against him and the province over the construction of a controversial resort in the world famous Chocolate Hills.

“Sakit man palandungon nga mao kini ang nahitabo atong iampo sa kahitas-an nga mahatagan og ensakto ug makatarunganon og maayong kasulbaran kini tanan,” said Aumentado.

The governor’s announcement was also broadcasted on his official Facebook page.

The suspension order made against Aumentado came just weeks after the state’s anti-graft investigating body meted a similar punishment against Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Note: This story has been updated to reflect more accurate details. Bohol Vice Gov. Victor Balite was not named in the suspension order.

