Sportsman of the Year Dr. Rhoel Dejaño shares values with fellow awardees in the SAC-SMB Awards

Dejaño was honored with the gala’s highest accolade, the “Sportsman of the Year” award, now named the “Rico Navarro Trophy” to honor the late SAC president who passed away in September 2020.

In his heartfelt speech, Dejaño shared three important reminders with his fellow awardees—many of whom are young, talented athletes who have just excelled in their respective sports.

Firstly, Dejaño emphasized the importance of remembering one’s roots. Secondly, he reiterated the significance of love in one’s sports discipline. Lastly, he reminded the athletes to express gratitude to their parents, who have mostly been their No. 1 supporters since the beginning.

“It’s very important you always look back to where you come from. You thank your parents, you thank your coaches and you thank your teammates and everybody around you,” said Dejaño, who has gained recognition for offering his services to injured Cebuano athletes free of charge for several years.

“Always remember that in sports, everything starts at zero, everything starts with love. So love your sports, love your coaches, and love your teammates.”

“Most of all, always give honor to your parents. Your parents brought you into this world, your parents guided you all through these years. I have seen how passionate some parents are, some have gone to the extent of even fighting people. You can’t blame them, because for them you are their pride and glory.”

Dejaño currently serves as a commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and is the official physician of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

Hailing from Ormoc, he has practiced his profession in Cebu for many years.

Throughout his tenure, Dejaño discovered the concerning lack of medical attention for injured athletes in Cebu’s sports scene, particularly at the high school and collegiate levels.

Often, these injuries cause the premature end of these athletes’ careers, depriving them of their huge potential to become future stars in their respective sports.

“Most of these athletes came from provinces who want to reach their dream to help their family, play the sports they love, and earn a degree. I see them getting injured without getting very little help. So, I decided to offer my services to them for free,” said Dejaño.

“I continued also to learn more ways to improve my profession by attending sports science and medicine seminars abroad. It’s also to expand my knowledge and help more those in need.”

Over the years, Dejaño has remained committed to providing aid to injured Cebuano athletes, ensuring they receive the necessary care to fulfill their dreams.

The 38th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards saw the participation of over 200 athletes, sports patrons, and teams.

SAC President John Pages led the awards ceremony, along with officers Emmanuel Villaruel (Vice President), Glendale Rosal (Secretary), Caecent No-ot Magsumbol (Treasurer), Jingo Quijano (Auditor), and Mike Limpag (PRO), along with members Edri Aznar, Calvin Cordova, Jun Migallen, and Nimrod Quiñones.

