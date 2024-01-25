Omega Sports Promotions aims to revive Cebu’s glory days in boxing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu’s very own Omega Boxing Gym eyes to bring back Cebu’s former glory in boxing.

Once hailed as the ‘Boxing Mecca of the Philippines,’ Cebu was a prime venue for world title bouts and top-notch fight cards.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic happened.

Today, Cebu’s once vibrant boxing scene is slowly getting back on its feet with the help of the Omega Boxing Gym and the Omega Sports Promotions with its earnest desire to reclaim Cebu’s prominent reputation in the sport.

In partnership with the world-class NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Omega Sports Promotions, headed by its president Pio Paulo Castillo, is poised to be on the right track to make this happen.

Their first treat to boxing fans is tomorrow’s ‘Kumbati 16’ fight card at NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s grand ballroom.

It features the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator bout between Christian Araneta of Omega Boxing Gym and Arvin Magramo of Elorde Boxing Gym.

In addition, the undercard is stacked with top-notch bouts, including four Japanese boxers fighting Filipino foes in partnership with Treasure Boxing Promotions of Japan.

“As we all know, when we made this fight, it was a ticket to the world championship. This stage with the right partners with the right team, I think we could hold continuous and consistent big boxing events such as this one tonight,” said Castillo in Kumbati 16’s presser on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

“For the next fight, as much as I’d like to tell you guys where this is headed. I would like to get through this night first, and let’s see after,” said Castillo.

Omega Sports Promotions is the first boxing outfit to hold and promote a boxing fight card at NUSTAR Resort and Casino, a perfect venue for such a sport.

It has elevated Cebu’s boxing scene, giving it ‘Las Vegas vibes’ because of NUSTAR’s top-notch casino facility, perfect for boxing fans and wagers.

“I feel like we could bring the world championship here in Cebu, or at least in Manila, for the Filipino boxing fans to enjoy. It’s our turn now to bring big fights to the Philippines,” said Castillo.

Also bolstering Omega Sports Promotions’ thrust to revive Cebu’s once vibrant boxing scene is Japan’s Treasure Boxing Promotions of Masayuki Ito.

Ito partnered with Omega Sports Promotions in the ‘Kumbati 16’ fight card by featuring three of its Japanese boxers pitted against Filipino foes.

According to Ito during the presser, they are planning to further collaborate with Omega and with Philippine boxing in general.

Ito revealed they would send more boxers here and bring Filipino boxers to Japan.

