Cebu weather: Cebuanos told to brace for high heat index of 43°C

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu weather will be a combination of high heat index exceeding 40 degrees Celsius and intermittent rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of the local weather bureau based in Mactan, provided a weather update on Wednesday, May 29, forecasting generally fair weather for Cebu and the rest of the province in the coming days, with localized thunderstorms likely to bring intermittent rain.

According to Quiblat, Cebu will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the forecast period. These conditions, combined with localized thunderstorms, increase the likelihood of isolated rain showers.

While the overall Cebu weather will be fair, these showers could occur sporadically, which means occurring at irregular intervals or only in a few places. Residents are advised to keep their umbrellas handy.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Cebu is expected to range between 26 to 33 degrees Celcius over the next five days.

However, despite these moderate temperatures, the heat index—a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in—is forecasted to reach extreme levels.

Today, May 29, the heat index is anticipated to hit 42 degrees Celcius and it is projected to climb to 43 degrees Celcius on May 30. These high heat index values pose health risks such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

In a related development, Quiblat said typhoon Aghon is set to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on May 30. Its departure will bring a brief respite from severe weather patterns, with Pagasa noting a low chance of new typhoons forming in the PAR over the next five days.

Given the combination of high heat and intermittent rain showers in Cebu weather, Quiblat advised Cebu residents to take several precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.

Staying hydrated is crucial to combat the high heat and avoid dehydration, so residents should drink plenty of water throughout the day. Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing can help keep cool in the intense heat.

He also mentioned limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, typically between 10 AM and 4 PM, to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses. Being prepared for rain is equally important; carrying an umbrella or raincoat will help residents stay dry during unexpected rain showers.

Lastly, Quiblat also urged residents to stay informed by regularly checking Pagasa’s Cebu weather updates and advisories will help residents stay ahead of any sudden weather changes.

