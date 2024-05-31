When do you say ‘I do’?

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Saying “I do” indicates your acceptance of your partner to be part of your life in sickness and in health, for better or for worse.

These three words make a huge difference the moment they come out of your mouth during your wedding ceremony.

Are you prepared to face the future after you say, “I do?”

Ricky Maye Abella from the Commission on Family and Life (CFL) said that couples must understand why they say “I do” during their wedding.

Abella made this statement during a press conference on Wednesday, May 29, when the Commission on Laity released their official statement against the passing of the divorce bill.

“Ang kaminyoon, sama sa giingon sa atong mga kakaraanan, dili siya sama sa pagkaon nga kung init, iluwa. Ang kaminyoon is total giving and receiving of one another. Unsa’y bati niya, andam kang modawat ana,” Abella said.

Abella advised all engaged couples and those not yet married that marriage is not something they can easily enter into.

“Kinahanglan imo gyud na siyang susihon. Kinsa mani akong pakaslan? Unsa may naa niya? Angayan ba kaha mi sa usa’g usa?” he added.

Moreover, Abella also advised all parents not to rush their children into getting married.

In case their children get pregnant before marriage, Abella said that parents must give their children time to think about their capability of entering into marriage.

“Dili kay tungod nabuntis na siya [ipakasal dayon], kundili kinahanglan ma-establish niya iyang kaugalingon nga angayan ug andam na siyang musod ani nga kinabuhi ug kaning lakiha nga amahan sa iyang anak, amo nagyud ni ang mamahimo niyang bana in the future. Ayaw pugsa,” he added.

If parents force their children to marry the person who impregnated them, they may later decide to separate.

This is why couples must understand the value of the words “I do” because marriage will never be perfect. It will have conflicts, difficulties, and trials.

Dr. Jay Sklar of the Covenant Theological Seminary said that when “I do” is said, there are no second thoughts, no turning back, and no running away.

Recently, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading the bill allowing absolute divorce in the Philippines.

Divorce is the process that dissolves, terminates, and ends the marriage, which would allow the spouses to remarry, according to Abella.

