P3.5M ‘shabu’ seized from ex-convict in Cebu City drug sting

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Suspected shabu worth over P3.5 million was confiscated from an ex-convict during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lower Peace Valley, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, on Thursday evening, May 16, 2024.

The individual, identified as 27-year-old Edgardo Ordeñeza Gabini, also known as “Dodot,” is a resident of the barangay and works as a habal-habal driver.

Gabini was apprehended in an anti-illegal drugs operation conducted by the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) personnel of the Mabolo Police Station at around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Police, in a report, disclosed that a total of nine plastic packs containing a crystalline substance believed to be shabu were seized from the suspect.

The confiscated pieces of illegal drugs reportedly had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P3,512,000.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of Mabolo Police Station, relayed that the suspect was previously sent to jail for drug-related charges.

Instead of changing his ways after his release, Gabini allegedly continued to operate his illegal drug trade business in Cebu City based on the monitoring by authorities.

According to Caacoy, the suspect also manages the storage of the illegal drugs and distribution to other parts of Cebu province.

After validating the report about Gabini, Mabolo police conducted a drug bust resulting in his re-arrest on Thursday.

Caacoy added that the suspect told police that he did not know the identity of his supplier of drugs as they only communicated through calls on where the drugs should be picked up.

However, police will be conducting a more thorough investigation to determine where Gabini sourced the dangerous drugs he was selling.

As of this writing, the suspect is detained at the Mabolo Police Station’s custodial facility pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

Gabini will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs, according to the report.

