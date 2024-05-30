Robbers kill livestock trader in Dumanjug, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Robbers struck once again in Cebu, and this time killing a middle-aged livestock trader and taking off with half a million pesos in Dumanjug town, southern Cebu on Thursday, May 30.

The victim was identified as Leonardo Pescadero Macario, 51, a livestock trader and a resident of Kanyuco, Dumanjug. He was found dead beside his parked motorcycle along the road in Brgy. Kanyuco with multiple hack wounds on his head.

Police in Dumanjug believed Macario was ambushed, killed and then robbed, citing the presence of a felled log blocking the road.

READ MORE:

Woman with P34.6 million ‘shabu’ nabbed in Lapu-Lapu drug bust

The victim’s 24-year-old son, Jerico Macario, reported the crime to the police.

He told investigators that he had been waiting for his father in the Mantalungon Livestock Market in the neighboring town of Barili on Thursday morning.

However, hours passed and the younger Macario went back to their house in Brgy. Kanyuco only to find his father dead around 7 a.m. along the road a few meters away from their home.

According to initial findings, the older Macario left their house past 1 a.m. to travel to Mantalungon Livestock Market to buy livestock.

He also carried cash amounting to P500,000 which already went missing when his corpse was found six hours after he left their house on Thursday.

Police are currently conducting follow-up investigations to trace the identities of the suspects.

Dumanjug is a first-class municipality located approximately 78 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP