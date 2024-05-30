The latest Huawei Pura 70 Series at Aerophone’s first all-out warehouse sale

A treasure trove of savings awaits you at Aerophone’s first all-out warehouse sale on a wide variety of gadgets at the Aero Tower, J. De Veyra St., Cebu City, starting May 31 until June 1, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

For more information, you may reach them via email at [email protected], call 0919 077 6438, or send a message to their official Facebook page.

The two-day saving extravaganza boasts unbeatable deals with up to an 80% price cut on the latest smartphones, laptops, and accessories on the market. Enthusiasts and extreme bargainers can also enjoy exclusive freebies upon purchase.

Signing up at the venue also already guarantees you a free ice cream and a raffle entry for the chance to win a smartwatch, smartphone, or tablet. And by simply posting a selfie of yourself within the confines of the Aero Tower while using the hashtag #AEROPHONEALLOUTWAREHOUSESALE, you’ll immediately be given the opportunity to test your luck through their spin-a-win wheel.

The trusted tech haven, Aerophone, will also be having a free shuttle service stationed at BDO near SM City Cebu and Robinsons Galleria for convenience and to prevent complications brought by the undesirable heat of the sun. Additionally, Angkas boards the grand event with a Php 50.00 off one ride promo code for all shoppers riding from the Aero Tower.

Elevate you tech gear with the latest Huawei Pura 70 Series

Among the coveted offers by Aerophone for its all-out warehouse sale is the fashion-forward Huawei Pura 70 series, released first on May 31, promising a revolutionary mobile technology experience—an epitome of style and innovation. Its pricing starts at Php 47,999.00.

The state-of-the-art series comprises three variations: the Pura70, Pura70 Pro, and Pura70 Ultra. Sporting a trend-shifting aesthetic with a SuperCharge capability and advanced camera features, ultra-speed snapshots and priceless portraits can now be taken with just one click.

“Pura comes from the word ‘purity,’ so it’s all about the unique and trendy design. We never miss a moment because of its new feature, the super snapshot. It can take photos up to 300 kilometers per hour. The Pura70 Ultra and Pura70 Pro have a 100-watt charging capacity, so basically within 29 minutes it can already be fully charged,” cites Huawei Regional Trainer RJ Clarion during the live stream promotion of the model via CDN Digital.



The Pura70 series also prides itself on its X-True display, which allows vivid and accurate visual replications, and durable Kunlun glass for higher drop resistance.

Take advantage of a Php 23,578 worth of freebies, inclusive of a DJI Osmo Mobile 6, Freebuds Pro2, a phone stand, and a limited edition Huawei stylish backpack, by purchasing one of the Huawei Pura70 series only at the All-Out Warehouse Sale or through Aerophone online store at: www.aerophone.com.ph, or you may call to order at 09190776438.

