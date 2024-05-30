Cebu Football Club faces Garelli UTD FC this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants aim to extend their winning streak in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) as they host newcomer Garelli United FC on Saturday, June 1, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Gentle Giants are currently on a dominating run, having established a four-game winning streak since their 0-1 loss on May 5 against Kaya FC Iloilo in their ‘Visayas Clasico’ showdown at Hacienda Verde in Iloilo City.

Since then, the Gentle Giants have won their next four matches, including their most recent victory against fellow contender United City FC, 2-1, last Saturday at their home pitch.

This time, they will play against the struggling newcomer Garelli United FC, which recently lost to the Davao Aguilas UMak FC, 0-5, also last Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Gentle Giants are currently ranked No. 4 in the 15-team standings with 18 points, one point behind third-place Davao Aguilas UMak.

Cebu FC has six wins and one loss, while Davao has six wins and one draw. Stallion Laguna is in second place with 19 points, while Kaya FC Iloilo is at the top with 19 points as well.

Garelli United FC has one victory and seven defeats on their record. Their lone win was against Mendiola FC 1991, 4-2, on April 20 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

