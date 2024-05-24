Cebu FC clashes with United City FC in PFL tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will defend their turf against United City FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) tomorrow, Saturday, May 25, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The match between CFC and United City FC is one of four scheduled in the PFL tomorrow.

In Manila, Loyola FC will take on the Philippine Air Force FC, Stallion Laguna FC will face Manila Digger FC, and the Davao Aguilas UMak FC will play against Garelli United FC. These three matches will take place at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, starting at 3 p.m.

The Gentle Giants are coming off a dominant win over the Philippine Air Force FC, 5-0, last May 19, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The win improved CFC’s record to five victories with one loss, totaling 15 points, and they remain undefeated at home.

Meanwhile, United City FC’s last match was against Manila Montet FC, which also took place on May 19. United City FC obliterated Manila Montet FC, 10-0, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Both Cebu FC and United City FC are currently tied in terms of their win-loss record, but the latter has a lower goal differential of 22 compared to the former’s 26.

The last time these two teams clashed was in October 2022 at the same venue. They finished their match with a 3-3 draw, as United City FC withdrew from the PFL the following season.

