4 persons of interest in killing of Dumanjug trader identified

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Dumanjug Police Station has identified four persons of interest (POI) in the killing of a 51-year-old livestock trader in Barangay Kanyuko, Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Leonardo Pescadero Macario, a resident of the area, was found dead next to his parked motorcycle in Barangay Kanyuko. He had multiple hacked wounds on his head.

Police suspect Macario was ambushed, killed, and robbed, as they found a felled log blocking the road.

The victim was on his way to the Mantalungon Livestock Market to buy livestock, according to the investigation.

He had P500,000 cash on him, but it disappeared when they found the victim’s body.

Police chief Captain Kelvin Mamaradlo thought the suspects were local boys.

There’s a chance the victim knew the suspects since they knew his route when he rode his motorcycle.

Mamaradlo suggested the suspects might have planned the victim’s killing.

The victim’s family didn’t know if he had any conflicts with anyone. They described him as a good person with no record.

Mamaradlo thanked Mayor Gungun Gica for offering a reward for information about the suspects’ whereabouts, especially since there were no CCTV cameras at the crime scene. He hoped it would encourage witnesses to help in the investigation.

He also promised to ensure the safety of witnesses to protect them from any risk. /clorenciana

