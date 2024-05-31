All set for Piala-Fujita WBO title match in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight title showdown between Rodex “Tank” Piala and Kenji Fujita is all set on Saturday, June 1, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Piala and Fujita, the current WBO Asia Pacific featherweight champions, faced each other for the first time at the official weigh-in on Friday, May 31.

Both boxers showed discipline by weighing in just under the featherweight division’s weight limit.

As the challenger, Piala weighed in at 125.18 pounds, while the defending champion, Fujita, weighed 125.29 lbs, setting up their 12-round WBO regional title fight.

Piala, a 29-year-old native of Cebu City and a prospect of ARQ Boxing Stable, will risk his unbeaten record. He has 10 wins with one knockout.

Meanwhile, Fujita, 30, is also undefeated with six wins and three knockouts.

A total of five bouts will be featured in the boxing event promoted by Teiken Promotions.

The other bouts include Kosuke Saka versus Yamato Hata, Junya Shimada vs. Yuya Hirose, Shota Sugaya vs. Yohei Hachiya, and Takuya Konnai vs. Yoshiki Kaneko. /clorenciana

