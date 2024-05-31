CVFA hosts Phil. Football Federation U19 Boys Finals anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Cebu City will host the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championships-Division 1 Finals once again.

The finals are slated for June 8 to 10 at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, which will be fully supported by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

This marks Cebu’s back-to-back hosting of this prestigious youth tournament following 2023’s successful event at the same venue.

Last year, CVFA hosted the finals, which were graced by Philippine Women’s National Football Team members Inna Palacios and Hali Long, and former PFF president Mariano Araneta.

Stallion Laguna FC emerged as champions in the tournament, beating the National Capital Region Football Association (NCRFA) in the finals.

Meanwhile, CVFA settled for fourth place after losing to Panay Football Association (PFA) in the bronze medal match.

This time, Visayas will be well represented in the PFF finals as three regional FAs, led by CVFA and represented by the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves, will compete in the final four.

In addition to CVFA, Panay FA, represented by the JCFC-Tamasak Barotac Nuevo, and STI West Negros University FC of the Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (NORFA), are the two other Visayan squads competing in the finals.

Meanwhile, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Diliman Baby Tamaraws are the lone representatives from the NCRFA.

CVFA recently topped the PFF U19 Boys’ Group B, with PFA trailing them in second place to advance to next month’s finals.

