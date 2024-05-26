CVFA beats Panay FA to top PFF U19 Boys Group B

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) blanked the Panay Football Association (PFA), 2-0, as they wrap up Group B of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championships on top of the standings.

CVFA which already qualified for the semifinals, made sure to finish their campaign with an exclamation point with a convincing victory at home Saturday night, May 25, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

John Lexter Conde and Czar Robert Daanoy finished the tournament with three goals each.

Last night, they led CVFA by scoring one goal apiece in their 2-0 victory against Panay FA.

Top spot

Conde scored the first goal in the 16th minute, and late in the match, Daanoy logged CVFA’s second goal in the 70th minute.

Panay FA will still advance to the semifinals in June which will happen either in Metro Manila or Cebu.

For CVFA president, Engr. Rodney Orale, he commended the team effort and the never-say-die spirit of their team in topping the tournament.

“I’m very grateful for the team effort and not backing down to grab the top spot. Don Bosco and the few selected players to reinforce the team did the best they could, teamwork as may I say. Good coaching!,” said Orale.

“I’m also very thankful to the coaches, and parents who have supported them all the way especially sa expenses sa team. I’m also thankful to the hosting technical support especially to the medical team of Red Cross and Barangay Inayawan, to the LGU of Cebu City for the free transportation of players from venue to hotel, and to Dr. Deanna Benoya for her support.”

CVFA players

CVFA’s team was manned by mostly players from the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves, while some were selected from various Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) member schools.

The head coach was Glenn Ramos.

In the other match, the Zamboanga del Norte-Dipolog Regional Football Association (ZANDIFA) beats Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (CMORFA), 2-0, to place third in Group B.

Jimmy Lopez and Josh Castro scored the goals for ZANDIFA in the 46th and 74th minutes, respectively.

