Woman from Italy dumps daughter on highway for bad Latin grade

ROME–A woman from Italy, who dumped her 16-year-old daughter on a major Rome highway for a poor grade in Latin, has been cited for alleged child abuse, media has reported.

Police on patrol found the girl walking on the side of the busy ring road around Rome and took her to a station.

Italian newspapers reported that the girl had received grades of nine out of 10 in other classes, but had barely passed in Latin, receiving a five.

She told officers she and her mother had been arguing, her mother pulled over and told her to get out of the car, La Repubblica newspaper said.

Police cited the 40-year-old mother for suspected child abuse, referring the matter to juvenile court, according to the reports.

Police did not immediately respond to comment on the case.

