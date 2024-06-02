Cebuano designer: Minimalistic bridal gowns are the trend now

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are our June brides ready?
“When I design for minimalist brides I focus on fit and construction. Workmanship needs to be pristine because any flaw will be as clear as daylight. Minimalism design doesn’t mean boring. In designing minimalist bridal dresses I like to manipulate the fabric through draping and pleating. It’s all about creating texture and shapes while still retaining the harmony of the overall look,” he said.
For the past seven years, he has noticed a high demand for personalized bridal gowns.
Some brides want custom-made gowns, while others prefer to remake their mother’s wedding dress, saving both time and money.
“There has been a high demand for personalization, as brides seek to tell a story through their look. For example, a bride chooses a very long train to evoke memories of playing bride-to be. Other personal touches could include having a special date embroidered on the dress or incorporating a piece of her mom’s wedding gown into her own,” he added.
“Brides appreciate the versatility and cost-effectiveness of these elements, as they are less expensive than having an additional dress made. This approach also adds the magic of a surprise reveal, allowing brides to change their look effortlessly throughout the wedding affair,” he said.
Coca said that brides often challenge him to ensure no material is wasted on their gowns.
“Naa sad juy bride na conscious jud sa sustainability. Like they would challenge me to have a zero waste sa iya look,” he said.
Many brides now prefer simple, elegant designs that don’t cost too much. He believes every bride is unique and should be able to choose how she wants to look on her special day, as it marks the beginning of a new journey with her partner. /clorenciana