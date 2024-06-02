Cebuano designer: Minimalistic bridal gowns are the trend now

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are our June brides ready?

To give our readers some background, the term ‘June Bride’ comes from the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno. Those who marry in June are believed to be blessed with happiness in their union. Traditionally, many brides chose to marry in June for this reason. However, in recent times, brides have shifted their preferences for their special day. Today, many brides are embracing minimalistic gown styles and reusing dresses, supporting fashion sustainability. Cebuano fashion designer, Ia Coca, 31, told CDN Digital that minimalistic bridal gowns are now trendy. He also debunks the myth that these gowns are ‘boring’ and simple to create.

“When I design for minimalist brides I focus on fit and construction. Workmanship needs to be pristine because any flaw will be as clear as daylight. Minimalism design doesn’t mean boring. In designing minimalist bridal dresses I like to manipulate the fabric through draping and pleating. It’s all about creating texture and shapes while still retaining the harmony of the overall look,” he said.

For the past seven years, he has noticed a high demand for personalized bridal gowns.

Some brides want custom-made gowns, while others prefer to remake their mother’s wedding dress, saving both time and money.

“There has been a high demand for personalization, as brides seek to tell a story through their look. For example, a bride chooses a very long train to evoke memories of playing bride-to be. Other personal touches could include having a special date embroidered on the dress or incorporating a piece of her mom’s wedding gown into her own,” he added.

In addition to being cost-conscious, brides are also embracing a new trend of transformable bridal gowns, says Coca. These gowns feature detachable skirts, trains, and sleeves, allowing brides to have two different looks—one for the church ceremony and one for the reception—without needing two separate dresses.

“Brides appreciate the versatility and cost-effectiveness of these elements, as they are less expensive than having an additional dress made. This approach also adds the magic of a surprise reveal, allowing brides to change their look effortlessly throughout the wedding affair,” he said.

Coca said that brides often challenge him to ensure no material is wasted on their gowns.

“Naa sad juy bride na conscious jud sa sustainability. Like they would challenge me to have a zero waste sa iya look,” he said.

Many brides now prefer simple, elegant designs that don’t cost too much. He believes every bride is unique and should be able to choose how she wants to look on her special day, as it marks the beginning of a new journey with her partner. /clorenciana