Fil-Am sentenced to life in prison for killing his in-laws

VISTA, California – A 46-year-old Filipino American who gunned down his father-in-law and brother-in-law in Valley Center, San Diego County, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 50 years.

Christian Bobila, was convicted by a Vista jury earlier this year for the June 26, 2022, killings of 79-year-old Vicente Reyes and 45-year-old Vincent Reyes.

Prosecutors say the killings stemmed from “a long-simmering family schism” over Bobila’s marriage to Vicente Reyes’ daughter, which happened without Vicente Reyes’ blessing.

READ: Arizona police releases videos of Fil-Am poisoning her husband through his morning coffee

Killings

On the day of the killings, Bobila drove from the Bay Area to the Reyes family home in Valley Center.

READ: Fil-Am student found dead in New Jersey

He first shot his brother-in-law, Vincent Reyes, three times while the victim was speaking with someone on the phone, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. Bobila then shot his father-in-law in the head and chest in an upstairs bedroom. After the shootings, Bobila went downstairs and told his mother-in-law her that her son was dead while pointing to the patio.

READ: TikTok star shoots dead Fil-Am wife and her friend

Prosecutors say Bobila’s wife tried to intervene, but Bobila killed her father in her presence. Investigators told Fox5 that Bobila drove off in his father-in-law’s black minivan. He was in the vehicle when officers arrested him a mile from the home. Neighbors have said the 79-year-old lived in that home for 16 years.

Not Guilty

During his arraignment, Bobila entered a not guilty plea. Bobila was found guilty in March of two counts of first-degree murder, firearm enhancements and a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders.

“This was a horrific murder that senselessly devastated an entire family,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement. “Although nothing is a substitute for the death of the two victims, I hope their surviving family members receive a measure of justice with the murder convictions and with today’s sentence.” (With CNS report)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP