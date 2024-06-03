Acer unveils next-level OLED gaming monitors supercharged for blazing speed and stunning visuals

Acer today announced three new gaming monitors in its Predator lineup, designed to appeal to professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts who want reliable machines for everyday use. The new models include the Predator X27U F3, Predator X34 X5, and Predator X32 X3 featuring brilliant OLED displays, high refresh rates, and ultra-smooth performance.
These powerhouse monitors seamlessly integrate AMD FreeSync Premium™ Pro and NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ compatible technology that eliminates stuttering, flicker, and visual artifacts for a smooth and tear-free experience. This combination eliminates ghosting and provides unmatched fluidity, ensuring every frame is rendered flawlessly. With true 10-bit color depth, they deliver cinematic visuals with stunning contrast and vibrant colors further enhanced by DCI-P3 99% color gamut and Delta E<1 color accuracy. In addition, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 ensures deep blacks and incredible brightness for lifelike visuals.
Predator X27U F3: A Speed Demon for Serious Gamers
The Predator X27U F3 is a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor built for breakneck speed and ultra-smooth gameplay with a blistering 480 Hz refresh rate and a 0.01 ms pixel response time. It brings gamers into a world of stunning visuals with WQHD (2560×1440) resolution for sharp details. Outfitted with Type-C and two HDMI 2.1 ports, it supports both console and PC gameplay and includes a tripod mount socket on the monitor stand allowing gamers and streamers to attach accessories such as a webcam or screen light.
Predator X32 X3: A 4K Powerhouse for Stunning Visuals
The Predator X32 X3 offers a large 31.5-inch 4K UHD (3840×2160) OLED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms (GTG) response time to ensure super-fast and fluid gameplay. With Dynamic Frequency and Resolution, gamers are empowered with the versatility to prioritize either refresh rate or resolution, tailoring their gaming experience to their needs. They can opt for stunning 4K UHD at 240 Hz or smooth FHD at 480 Hz, depending on the demands of the game and their current task. Featuring Type-C and two HDMI 2.1 ports, the Predator X32 X3 ALSO offers versatile connectivity for both console and PC gamers.
Predator X34 X5: Massive Curved Display and Blazing Speed for a Competitive Edge
The Predator X34 X5 is designed to dominate the battlefield with its mammoth-sized display and first-rate performance. Gamers craving an immersive and responsive experience will be blown away by the monitor’s expansive view, 1800R curvature, and UWQHD (3440×1440) OLED panel. For seamless gameplay at lightning speed, the monitor delivers a blazing fast 240 Hz refresh rate and a near-instantaneous 0.03 ms (G to G) response time. Two HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort, and Type-C support gamers with excellent connectivity options.
Predator OLED Monitors: Reliable Gaming Companions
For maximum comfort, the new monitors offer adjustable tilt, swivel, and height, allowing gamers to find the perfect viewing angle for any environment. They also come with two 5-watt speakers for quality audio, and a built-in KVM switch to effortlessly switch between two PCs with a single keyboard and mouse setup. Designed for marathon gaming sessions, they feature BlueLightShield Pro, flickerless, low-dimming, and ComfyView technologies with Eyesafe 2.0 certification to help prevent eye fatigue. Acer has also implemented several OLED screen protection mechanisms to help extend the monitor’s lifespan and maintain image quality; Display Saver (always on) for automatic dimming when inactive, Constant Brightness, plus Image Retention Refresh and Screen Move (always on) to minimize stuck pixels and images.
Pricing and Availability
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.
Specifications
|Product Name
|Predator X27U F3
|Panel Specifications
|Display Size
|26.5”
|Panel type
|OLED
|Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|HDMI: 2560×1440 @480Hz
DP: 2560×1440 @480Hz
Type-C: 2560×1440 @480Hz
|Glare
|No
|Response Time
|0.01 ms (PRT) / 0.03 ms (GTG)
|Tear Technology
|AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro/NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ Compatible
|Contrast Ratio
|1,500,000:1
|Brightness
|Typ. 275 nits, Peak 450 nits, Peak 1300 nits @ HDR 1.5%
|Viewing Angle
|178° (H), 178° (V)
|Color gamut
|DCI-P3 99%
|Colors
|1.07B
|Bits
|10Bit
|System Specifications
|Input Signal
|2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90W) + SPK + Audio out + 2 USB 3.2 + USB-B (2 up, 2 down)
|VESA Wall Mounting
|100×100 mm
|Speaker
|5W x2
|Power Supply
|External (C13/C14)
|Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment
|-5°-25° / ±20° / ±90°/ 165 mm
|Product Name
|Predator X32 X3
|Panel Specifications
|Display Size
|31.5”
|Panel type
|OLED
|Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|HDMI: 3840×2160 @240 Hz/ 1920×1080 @480 Hz (DFR)
DP: 3840×2160 @240 Hz/ 1920×1080 @480 Hz (DFR)
Type-C: 3840×2160 @240 Hz/ 1920×1080 @480 Hz (DFR)
|Glare
|No
|Response Time
|0.01 ms (PRT) / 0.03 ms (GTG)
|Tear Technology
|AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro/NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ Compatible
|Contrast Ratio
|1,500,000:1
|Brightness
|Typ. 275 nits, Peak 450 nits, Peak 1000 nits @ HDR 3%
|Viewing Angle
|178° (H), 178° (V)
|Color gamut
|DCI-P3 99%
|Colors
|1.07B
|Bits
|10Bit
|System Specifications
|Input Signal
|2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90W) + SPK + Audio out + 3 USB 3.2 + 1 USB C+ USB-B (2 up, 4 down)
|VESA Wall Mounting
|100×100 mm
|Speaker
|5W x2
|Power Supply
|Internal (C13/C14)
|Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment
|-5°-25° / ±20° / ±90° / 150 mm
|Product Name
|Predator X34 X5
|Panel Specifications
|Display Size
|34”
|Panel type
|OLED
|Curvature
|1800R
|Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|HDMI: 3440×1440 @240Hz
DP: 3440×1440 @240Hz
Type-C: 3440×1440 @240Hz
|Glare
|No
|Response Time
|0.01 ms (PRT) / 0.03 ms (GTG)
|Tear Technology
|AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro/NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ Compatible
|Contrast Ratio
|1,500,000:1
|Brightness
|Typ. 250 nits, Peak 1000 nits @ HDR 3%
|Viewing Angle
|178° (H), 178° (V)
|Color gamut
|DCI-P3 99%
|Colors
|1.07B
|Bits
|10Bit
|System Specifications
|Input Signal
|2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90W) + Audio out + 2 USB 3.2 + USB-B (2 up, 2 down)
|VESA Wall Mounting
|100×100 mm
|Speaker
|5W x2
|Power Supply
|Internal (C13/C14)
|Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment
|-5°-25° / ±20° / NA / 150 mm
