Acer unveils next-level OLED gaming monitors supercharged for blazing speed and stunning visuals

Acer today announced three new gaming monitors in its Predator lineup, designed to appeal to professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts who want reliable machines for everyday use. The new models include the Predator X27U F3, Predator X34 X5, and Predator X32 X3 featuring brilliant OLED displays, high refresh rates, and ultra-smooth performance.

These powerhouse monitors seamlessly integrate AMD FreeSync Premium™ Pro and NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ compatible technology that eliminates stuttering, flicker, and visual artifacts for a smooth and tear-free experience. This combination eliminates ghosting and provides unmatched fluidity, ensuring every frame is rendered flawlessly. With true 10-bit color depth, they deliver cinematic visuals with stunning contrast and vibrant colors further enhanced by DCI-P3 99% color gamut and Delta E<1 color accuracy. In addition, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 ensures deep blacks and incredible brightness for lifelike visuals.

Predator X27U F3: A Speed Demon for Serious Gamers

The Predator X27U F3 is a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor built for breakneck speed and ultra-smooth gameplay with a blistering 480 Hz refresh rate and a 0.01 ms pixel response time. It brings gamers into a world of stunning visuals with WQHD (2560×1440) resolution for sharp details. Outfitted with Type-C and two HDMI 2.1 ports, it supports both console and PC gameplay and includes a tripod mount socket on the monitor stand allowing gamers and streamers to attach accessories such as a webcam or screen light.

Predator X32 X3: A 4K Powerhouse for Stunning Visuals

The Predator X32 X3 offers a large 31.5-inch 4K UHD (3840×2160) OLED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms (GTG) response time to ensure super-fast and fluid gameplay. With Dynamic Frequency and Resolution, gamers are empowered with the versatility to prioritize either refresh rate or resolution, tailoring their gaming experience to their needs. They can opt for stunning 4K UHD at 240 Hz or smooth FHD at 480 Hz, depending on the demands of the game and their current task. Featuring Type-C and two HDMI 2.1 ports, the Predator X32 X3 ALSO offers versatile connectivity for both console and PC gamers.

Predator X34 X5: Massive Curved Display and Blazing Speed for a Competitive Edge

The Predator X34 X5 is designed to dominate the battlefield with its mammoth-sized display and first-rate performance. Gamers craving an immersive and responsive experience will be blown away by the monitor’s expansive view, 1800R curvature, and UWQHD (3440×1440) OLED panel. For seamless gameplay at lightning speed, the monitor delivers a blazing fast 240 Hz refresh rate and a near-instantaneous 0.03 ms (G to G) response time. Two HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort, and Type-C support gamers with excellent connectivity options.

Predator OLED Monitors: Reliable Gaming Companions

For maximum comfort, the new monitors offer adjustable tilt, swivel, and height, allowing gamers to find the perfect viewing angle for any environment. They also come with two 5-watt speakers for quality audio, and a built-in KVM switch to effortlessly switch between two PCs with a single keyboard and mouse setup. Designed for marathon gaming sessions, they feature BlueLightShield Pro, flickerless, low-dimming, and ComfyView technologies with Eyesafe 2.0 certification to help prevent eye fatigue. Acer has also implemented several OLED screen protection mechanisms to help extend the monitor’s lifespan and maintain image quality; Display Saver (always on) for automatic dimming when inactive, Constant Brightness, plus Image Retention Refresh and Screen Move (always on) to minimize stuck pixels and images.

Pricing and Availability

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Product Name Predator X27U F3 Panel Specifications Display Size 26.5” Panel type OLED Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 2560×1440 @480Hz DP: 2560×1440 @480Hz Type-C: 2560×1440 @480Hz Glare No Response Time 0.01 ms (PRT) / 0.03 ms (GTG) Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro/NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ Compatible Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 Brightness Typ. 275 nits, Peak 450 nits, Peak 1300 nits @ HDR 1.5% Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut DCI-P3 99% Colors 1.07B Bits 10Bit System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90W) + SPK + Audio out + 2 USB 3.2 + USB-B (2 up, 2 down) VESA Wall Mounting 100×100 mm Speaker 5W x2 Power Supply External (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment -5°-25° / ±20° / ±90°/ 165 mm

Product Name Predator X32 X3 Panel Specifications Display Size 31.5” Panel type OLED Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3840×2160 @240 Hz/ 1920×1080 @480 Hz (DFR) DP: 3840×2160 @240 Hz/ 1920×1080 @480 Hz (DFR) Type-C: 3840×2160 @240 Hz/ 1920×1080 @480 Hz (DFR) Glare No Response Time 0.01 ms (PRT) / 0.03 ms (GTG) Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro/NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ Compatible Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 Brightness Typ. 275 nits, Peak 450 nits, Peak 1000 nits @ HDR 3% Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut DCI-P3 99% Colors 1.07B Bits 10Bit System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90W) + SPK + Audio out + 3 USB 3.2 + 1 USB C+ USB-B (2 up, 4 down) VESA Wall Mounting 100×100 mm Speaker 5W x2 Power Supply Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment -5°-25° / ±20° / ±90° / 150 mm

Product Name Predator X34 X5 Panel Specifications Display Size 34” Panel type OLED Curvature 1800R Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3440×1440 @240Hz DP: 3440×1440 @240Hz Type-C: 3440×1440 @240Hz Glare No Response Time 0.01 ms (PRT) / 0.03 ms (GTG) Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro/NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ Compatible Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 Brightness Typ. 250 nits, Peak 1000 nits @ HDR 3% Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut DCI-P3 99% Colors 1.07B Bits 10Bit System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90W) + Audio out + 2 USB 3.2 + USB-B (2 up, 2 down) VESA Wall Mounting 100×100 mm Speaker 5W x2 Power Supply Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment -5°-25° / ±20° / NA / 150 mm

