Taste Cebu: NUSTAR Resort Cebu opens the Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024

Gastronomes and epicures had the best night of their lives on the island of new possibilities as NUSTAR Resort Cebu hosted the opening of Cebu’s grandest culinary celebration, Taste Cebu: Food and Wine Festival 2024.

As the grandest culinary celebration in Cebu, Taste Cebu is a key component of NUSTAR’s Signature events lineup for the year. NUSTAR Signatures is a series of events hosted by the premier integrated resort to highlight NUSTAR’s key offerings, which include gastronomy, lifestyle experiences, and entertainment events that aim to help boost tourism for Cebu.

Over 3,000 food fans and wine aficionados were all present during the two-day grand opening weekend of Taste Cebu last June 1 and 2 at NUSTAR Resort Cebu.



With the theme “Taste Cebu,” the Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024 is set to be a feast for the senses, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Cebu throughout the entire month of June. Spanning Metro Cebu and Mactan Island, the festival will feature over 60 events, showcasing more than 40 restaurants, 20 hotels, 27 national chefs, and 10 mixologists, highlighting the best of Cebu’s produce, people, and places.

Gracing the launch of this year’s Cebu Food and Wine Festival are Kate Dychango-Anzani, Founder of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival; Katrina Mae De Jesus, AVP for Business Development of NUSTAR Resort and Casino; Alan Teo, Chief Operating Officer of NUSTAR Resort and Casino; Raymond Alvin Garcia, Acting Mayor of Cebu City; and Christina Garcia-Frasco, Department of Tourism Secretary.

A feast for all senses



The festival kicked off with not just one but three distinct tasting zones—the Wave Zone, Peak Zone, and Warmth Zone—transforming the expansive venue into a multisensory gastronomic experience and journey for all the guests. The different tasting zones highlighted unique aspects of Cebuano culture and cuisine while being entertained by world-class entertainment.

This highlights NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s strength in its food and beverage department and demonstrates how well venues like The Grand Ballroom at NUSTAR Resort Cebu can accommodate various events with different themes and concepts.

The three tasting zones

The journey starts at the Wave Tasting Zone, which captures the essence of coastal living with dishes like Cordova’s bakasi bonbons (saltwater eel and potato cakes). The setup, reminiscent of the seaside, features the finest seafood and Cebuano classics like Cold Seaweed Pasta and Kinilaw na Lapu-Lapu with Cebu Mangoes Pani Puri.

The next stop is the Peak Tasting Zone, which represents the comforting embrace of Cebu’s mountains. This zone offers hearty dishes like Cebu City’s tuslob buwa and chicken proven arancini (pandan rice stuffed with pig’s brain, served with crispy chicken proventriculus). Guests also enjoyed the Classic Balbacua, Smoky Pork Humba, and Pork Lechon Dolmads, among others.

The last destination is the Warmth Tasting Zone. This zone mirrors Cebu’s vibrant nightlife and serves desserts and drinks, such as Borbon’s tuba-marinated saang sisig tacos. Highlights include Hamachi Salad, Otap, Ngohiong Samosa, and Mango Desserts, showcasing Cebu’s quintessential pasalubong.

People behind the masterpieces



Overall, 15 tasting stations were spread across three tasting zones, showcasing Cebuano flavors with creative twists by NUSTAR Resort’s resident chefs. Leading the charge was Chef Martin Rebolledo Jr., Executive Chef of NUSTAR Resort and Casino, who has successfully launched 12 diverse dining outlets such as Fina, Il Primo, and Mott 32. Joining him was Chef Rolando Macatangay, Executive Pastry Chef of NUSTAR Resort and Casino and a multi-awarded chef recognized at Chefs on Parade, the Philippine Culinary Cup, and the World Food Expo.

Chef Randel Mark Jugalbot, Sous Chef of NUSTAR Resort and Casino, brought over 15 years of experience in Mediterranean and high-end cuisine, while Chef Lloyd Rommell Cabalhin, Chef de Cuisine of NUSTAR Resort and Casino, added 15 years of culinary expertise.

Completing the team of culinary geniuses for the festival’s opening were featured guest chefs: Chef Sau del Rosario, renowned as “The Godfather of Philippine Cuisine” for his mastery of Kapampangan dishes; Chef David Thien, a luminary in the culinary world known for his innovative approach to French cuisine with Asian flavors; and Chef Lisa Revilla-Thien, a highly acclaimed chef who previously led The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar in Singapore under Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges.

Supporting gastronomy tourism



This year’s Cebu Food and Wine Festival, supported by the Department of Tourism, underscores Cebu’s progressive growth and vibrant culture. By hosting the opening weekend, NUSTAR Resort Cebu has demonstrated its commitment to promoting local culture and cuisine, reflecting its mission to deliver unique lifestyle experiences in Cebu.

For Ms. Katrina Mae de Jesus, the festival is a perfect embodiment of the values and offerings that properties like NUSTAR Resort Cebu aim to provide, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for all visitors.

“Cebu Food and Wine Festival is a big, big draw for tourism and it’s very much aligned with our objectives as a player in the tourism industry regionally. We have been planning for this for quite some time and we believe in the gastronomy tourism and that is one of the elements that we promote as a property here in NUSTAR,” shares de Jesus.



Secretary Frasco highlights the multifaceted benefits of this festival, emphasizing its role in driving tourism and supporting a wide array of local stakeholders. In her words:

“The Cebu Food and Wine Festival drives tourism and actively supports the livelihoods of our hardworking farmers and fisherfolk, growers, suppliers, artisans and small and medium enterprises, thereby generating a positive socio-economic impact in the region.”

Island of new flavors



Taste Cebu: Food and Wine Festival 2024 promises an unforgettable journey through Cebu’s culinary landscapes. With NUSTAR Resort Cebu at the helm for the grand opening, this festival is set to elevate Cebu’s status as a culinary haven.

Taste Cebu is an invitation to explore the inherent as well as new flavors that await to touch your palate.

Start your gastronomic journey at NUSTAR Resort Cebu with its diverse dining outlets, including Mott 32, IL Primo, Fina, Xin Tian Di, Good Luck Hot Pot, Huangdi, Fili Cafe, Fili Lobby Lounge, Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar, Barcino, and Kazuwa Prime.

For inquiries, call NUSTAR Restaurant Reservations at (032) 888 8282, visit their website at nustar.ph, or follow their Facebook Page.

ADVERTORIAL

