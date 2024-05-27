Discover the epitome of high-end shopping at the 2nd level of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall

The second level of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall is now completely packed with the debut of seven specialty shops offering a well-curated selection of branded items and outstanding dining upon the launch of its newly furnished wing.



This exciting development of the first and only luxury mall in the Visayas and Mindanao ushers an elevated shopping experience for customers alongside the eventual food outlets at the second level of The Mall.



“This is a very important milestone for us to open this section of the mall; it took time, but it’s definitely worth the wait. Here at The Mall at [NUSTAR Resort Cebu], we ensure that we give you the best brands, strong brands, [and] quality brands. And this would not be possible without the partners or tenants,” said May Adolfo, Operations Director of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall.

NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall, specifically its second level, now houses about 12 top-notch brands, from restaurants offering world-class cuisines to well-loved boutiques featuring opulent items.

Here are some of the brand partners you can visit at The Mall:

A sight of sophistication with the Eye Society



The high-end optical boutique, Eye Society, is a haven of carefully curated eyewear for eye care connoisseurs, which also offers a 7-step eye examination with the integration of advanced technology to provide a comprehensive and accurate diagnosis.

“We have prime [eyewear] brands. We do a full 7-step eye test, not just an ordinary eye test. [And] if you purchase eyeglasses, you can have a free service warranty like a lifetime cleaning adjustment,” said Eye Society optometrist, Dr. Crystal Basnillo.

As the first and only optical shop in the confines of the NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall, it is poised to cater sophistication and an extraordinary eyewear experience with its featured eyewear brands, including Cartier, Bvlgari, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Prada, Maui Jim, and Dita Lancier.

If you are in search of a trusted eye boutique or looking for your next fashion statement, the Eye Society has got you covered.

Shimmer with Jewelmer’s South Sea pearls

The international brand, Jewelmer, is home to a bountiful collection of glimmering accessories embellished with beautiful South Sea pearls.

Every uniquely shaped pearl is said to be sustainably produced in the Philippines and then turned by the magnificent hands of the brand’s jewelers into timeless pieces. Some are even decorated with soft tendrils of gold, sparkling diamonds, and silver chains.

Jewelmer’s stunning collection of jewelry incorporated with South Sea pearls exudes the tranquility of the seas and the wonderful natural works of Mother Nature.

open_source: Made to upgrade



open_source is Beyond the Box’s novel strategy for providing customers with an extensive collection of cutting-edge tech products and upgrades from famed and favorite brands like Apple, Marshall, Samsung, and Xiaomi, among many others.

open_source is basically a sanctuary of advanced technology with a diverse line of products, from smartphones, speakers, and wireless earbuds to premium cases and accessories and a variety of home-line products—a paradise for the tech-savvy and enthusiasts.

Howard Paw, Assistant Vice President for Digits Trading Corporation, expressed his excitement about being part of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall’s roster of partners by saying, “We think sales will be very good [here]. I think lots of commerce, lots of commercial will go around here. We think [NUSTAR Resort Cebu has] very big potential.”

This fresh concept by Beyond the Box is the first in the Visayas region and the manifestation of their vision of a distinct and upgraded tech retail experience.

Step up your style with Sole Republiq

Boasting an extensive range of trendy and casual shoes, Sole Republiq is the best place sneakerheads and fashion-forward individuals can be.

Upon entry, customers will immediately be greeted with a wall full of shoes and some apparel that are the perfect pair for any footwear. It houses diverse brands, including Nike, Jordans, Veja, and many more, all with unique designs and features.

Whether you’re looking for designer shoes, a special edition sneaker release, or fits for casual, Sole Republiq offers the latest and most sought-after footwear on the market.

Witness more than coffee at Starbucks

The renowned coffee oasis, Starbucks, rests on the second level of The Mall, sporting elegant interiors and its typical instagrammable and homey aesthetics with a mesmerizing view of Cebu’s mountains, the sea, and the busy cityscape.

Brewing your favorite caffeinated beverages and serving non-coffee options, Starbucks is the perfect place for catching up with friends, bonding with family, and doing work remotely.

It’s comfy atmosphere will certainly put you in the mood for great conversations and productivity while savoring scenic views.

Every adventurer’s companion, PLAYGRND by R.O.X.



Elevate your outdoor lifestyle with PLAYGRND by Recreational Outdoor eXchange (R.O.X.), featuring quality hiking and camping gear and essentials that will make your outdoor adventures safe and light.

“The number one thing people buy [from PLAYGRND], aside from comfort, is the product’s durability. Some might be expensive at first, but they will surely last a long and prevent you from buying them from time to time as [the products] do not break easily. Aside from that, the product itself is already tested as tough,” said PLAGRND Store Manager Glenford Paul Pangan.

Among its top-of-the-line offerings are tents, airlight bags, flasks, outdoor shoes and apparel, and camping equipment, offering packing convenience such as a three-piece collapsible kettle and easy-to-carry utensils from a number of featured brands, such as Salomon, Hydro Flask, Columbia, Poler, Keen, Nalgene, Osprey, and more.

With a focus on durability, quality, and innovation, R.O.X. continues to spread its footprint of unmatched shopping for outdoor fun and remains a go-to place among adventurers.

Embrace the gift of time with Seiko

The renowned Japanese watchmaker Seiko offers a thoughtfully chosen assortment of timepieces to fit each person’s own style and life passions.

This Father’s Day, Seiko will open its doors at the second level of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall, featuring a selection of watches that match every father’s personality.

Among its highly anticipated displays will be the Marinemaster series, which fits the adventurous; the Speedtimer collection, best for athletes; and the elegant Seiko Alpinist SPB409 with a striking white sunray dial and blue and red accents, among others.

As NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall unveils its freshly completed second level, discerning shoppers and diners can expect an unrivaled experience of elegance and refinement. For more information, browse NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s website or official Facebook page.

