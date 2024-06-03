Bacyadan beats Venezuelan foe, qualifies for Paris Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hergie Bacyadan was the latest Filipino to qualify for the Paris Olympics in July during the 2024 Boxing 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday, June 2.

Bacyadan qualified less than a day after countryman and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam also punched his way into the Paris Olympics by winning in the semifinals of the men’s 57-kilogram division.

Bacyadan needed to win in the women’s 75 kg division’s quarterfinals to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

And she did it in dominating fashion by defeating Venezuelan Maryelis Yriza, 5-0, in their quarterfinal duel on Sunday.

Bacyadan served as the fifth Filipino boxer to don the Philippines’ tri-colors in the Olympics. She will join Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Aria Villegas, and Nesthy Petecio.

The 28-year-old Bacyadan of Kalinga, Mountain Province was a world champion in vovinam and a wushu athlete before she transitioned into boxing.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) chief Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino congratulated Bacyadan after her win.

Currently, the Philippines has 15 athletes who will compete in the Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

The rest are EJ Obiena (pole vault), Samantha Catantan (fencing), Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), Alleah Finnegan (gymnastics), Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics), Levi Ruivivar (gymnastics), Joanie Delgado (rowing), John Febuar Ceniza (weightlifting), Elreen Ando (weightlifting), and Vanessa Sarno (weightlifting).

