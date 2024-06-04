Truck vs van crash in Naga: Injured truck driver to be detained

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The injured driver of the dump truck involved in the Naga-Uling accident last Monday, June 3, will most likely be facing reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to properties.

However, the Naga City Police could not yet detain the driver identified as Sadili Fernandez Noble because he was still confined at the hospital and recuperating from his injuries that he suffered from the accident.

Noble, Sitio Apid, Barangay Uling, City of Naga, was the driver of the 10-wheeler dump truck that crashed into an aluminum van on the opposite lane.

The impact caused the van to swerve into the opposite lane while the 10-wheeler truck fell on a ravine, which was a dried up creek in the area.

The driver of the aluminum van, Francisco Siason Dumas-og Jr., 43 years old, a resident of Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla town, and his two passengers, Noel Santa Rita, 36 years old, and Nestor Gemilian, 36 years old, were injured in the crash.

Rita and Germilian are from Sibonga town.

The accident happened at the Naga-Uling Road of Barangay Uling, City of Naga on Monday morning, June 3, 2024 at around 5 a.m.

Based on the investigation by the Naga City Police Station, the aluminum van came from Toledo City and was bound for Cebu City, while the 10-wheeler dump truck came from Sitio Apid and was heading towards Barangay Pangdan, City of Naga.

Upon reaching the area, the 10-wheeler dump truck crashed into the aluminum van.

Those injured in the van were brought to the Naga Naga Infirmary Hospital for treatment while the dump truck driver was rushed to the Talisay City Hospital.

