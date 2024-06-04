Tan brothers to vie in major Jiu-Jitsu tilts in the US

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Brothers Jared and Jansen Tan will continue to represent the Philippines in major Jiu-Jitsu tournaments this year.

These two young United States-based Cebuano martial artists revealed that they will be competing in the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) Pan American Jiu Jitsu Championships in Florida this July.

The eight-year-old Jared, a gold medalist in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023, will likely compete in the same 30-kilogram category.

While his older brother, Jansen who earned a bronze medal in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023, will likely compete in the 27kgs weight class.

“This coming July, we will do the Pan American Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Florida. It’s one of the most prestigious tournaments in IBJJF where every kid from around the world will travel to try to get the title,” the boys parents said.

Passion for martial arts

The Tan brothers already had a passion for martial arts. Before training in Jiu-Jitsu, they started with Karatedo and Judo in Tennessee.

“Jansen and Jared actually started with karate and Judo but their Professor in Tennessee at that time saw a potential in them and wanted to try jiu-jitsu so we did,” their parents said.

The two boys are currently train with Professor Taniel “Abu” Jesus of the Najure Jiujitsu in Sanford, North Carolina.

“They took extra class for jiu jitsu and they seem to like it more. At first, it was just all about having extracurricular at a very young age and meeting new friends but when they had their first tournament in Michigan, they dominated it and wanted to keep competing more. It was definitely an honor to represent the Philippines. Not everybody is privileged enough to have that chance.”

Black belt in Jiu-Jitsu

Their parents revealed that one of their ultimate goals is to become a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu establish their own gym and share their knowledge with everyone.

Besides the Pan American Jiu Jitsu Championships, Jared will compete in the invite-only Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) Worlds Youth Championship this August in T Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also, the Tan brothers are planning to compete again in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in the UAE this November.

