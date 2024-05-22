Studio32 to hold own BJJ tilt, compete in more tourneys after recent success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After raking in medals in the recent Marianas Pro Manila 2024, Cebu’s very own Studio32 Martial Arts plans to hold its own tournament soon with hopes of further sharpening the skills of its Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) athletes.

The Studio32 Martial Arts’ BJJ squad harvested eight gold medals, eight silvers, and five bronzes to clinch the third overall place in the prestigious Marianas Pro Manila 2024, an international BJJ tournament.

Niño Castro, one of its founders and coach, said they plan to organize an in-house tournament soon which they will dub as the Drillerbee Invitational at their headquarters at the Baseline Center near Fuente Circle.

Significantly, this tournament targets youngsters to compete as part of their preparation for bigger tournaments. They will organize this in partnership with fellow Cebuano Jason Mondigo of Fraction / Overlimit Jiu-Jitsu.

“The Jiu-Jitsu scene is growing so much so fast and outside of Manila, Cebu has the biggest and fastest growing community. We are planning on hosting our own in-house tournament for the kids which we call the Drillerbee Invitational, perhaps we’ll invite other kids from the other teams as well,” said Castro.

Vie in various tournaments

Besides that, they will send a team to travel around the country and vie in various tournaments. On top of that, they will send a team that will compete in the Marianas Open in Guam.

The team’s gold medalists in the Marianas Pro Manila 2024 were Bryan Cardinez, Ysabelle Tupas, Gabriel Benavides, Iseballa Rae Ignacio, Kian Ignacio, Meia Lim, Zion Bacunggan, and Teody Cue.

“I always know that the kids will perform well.

Performance is my metric, not the placing. I would be equally as happy in last place if I saw that the kids put in 100% effort in training and in competition. My job as a coach is to make sure that they train to exceed their potential.” said Castro.

Castro added that what makes Studio32 unique among other martial arts and clubs in Cebu is their family-oriented camaraderie which mainly caters to families amidst the competitive nature of martial arts and BJJ.

Lastly, Castro explained that they always instill hard work, character, and integrity in their team which translated to their recent success.

