Former UV Baby Lancers forward Coldura commits to San Beda

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers forward Ismael Nier Coldura has officially announced his plans to commit to the San Beda Red Lions.

Coldura, who was part of the first runner-up UV Baby Lancers squad in the 2023 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc., said in January this year that he will stay with the UV Green Lancers men’s basketball team as he enters college.

READ: Culdora eyes joining UV Green Lancers in Cesafi

However, earlier this month, Coldura who once played for the Adamson Baby Falcons in the UAAP, had a change of heart.

READ: UV Green Lancers top Moalboal cagefest

This time, he told CDN Digital that he is committing to the 12-time NCAA champions—the Red Lions.

READ: UV is Cesafi 2023 men’s basketball champion, beats UC in Game 3

“First off I want to thank God for blessing me with an opportunity to play college basketball and continue my studies. I’m going to give everything I can on the court to help the team win,” said Coldura.

Currently, he is playing with the Mandaue Corrugated-Sherilin Cebu in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL). He recently put up huge numbers in Mandaue’s win over JSM, 91-77.

He scored 23 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP