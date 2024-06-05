Kanlaon volcano eruption: NDRRMC says 1,888 individuals in 20 villages affected

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) has said on Tuesday that a total of 1,888 individuals have been affected by the explosive eruption of Kanlaon Volcano.

The total affected individuals translated to 588 families in 20 barangays in Western and Central Visayas. That is according to the NDRRMC’s latest situationer.

Of the 1,888, there are 1,435 who are currently residing in various evacuation centers, while 188 individuals are staying outside of them.

Meanwhile, no deaths or injuries have so far been reported.

So far, the NDRRMC said P325,453 worth of assistance have already been distributed to 460 families.

Kanlaon erupted on Monday night at exactly 6:51 p.m., lasting for six minutes and producing a plume that rose up to 5,000 meters.

Currently, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has placed Kanlaon under Alert Level 2, advising civil aviation authorities to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

Cancelled flights

It also warned that “chances of similar explosive eruptions occurring are significant,” increasing the threat of volcanic hazards such as pyroclastic density currents and ballistic projectiles, especially in its PDZ.

