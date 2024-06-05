Palarong Pambansa 2024: Cebu City is 90% ready, says Raymund

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is optimistic that Cebu City will be ready to roll out the red carpet to the Palarong Pambansa 2024 delegates next month.

Garcia met with the contractors and the local school board at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) to check on the preparations for the games which the city will be hosting for the first time in 30 years.

Garcia said that he had given the contractors “strict deadlines” to follow.

The oval’s contractor, he said, promised that the installation of the rubber track will be finished in 15 days from today, June 5.

READ:

Garcia said that his “ultimatum” to the billeting quarters’ preparations for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 is on June 27 because they are expecting delegates to arrive by June 28.

“Finishing touches. It’s painting nalang (for the billeting quarters),” Garcia said.

As for the restrooms in the billeting quarters, Garcia said that it is handled by the local school board.

Meanwhile, those who are assigned the painting works, he gave them until June 22 to finish.

Nonetheless, he said that he conducts a meeting with the contractors “every week” to ask for updates on the preparations for Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“Well, as to the overall, I am very satisfied with what I see so far, especially nga ang stumbling block ani before was the oval, but now they are telling me, by the 21st [of June] mahuman. Akong deadline was 30 baya so they are nine days advance. Lipay ko sa what I see so far,” said Garcia said.

Moreover, last Monday, Garcia confirmed the slashing of the P405 million budget for the Palarong Pambansa to P262 million.

The primary reason for slashing the Palarong Pambansa 2024 budget was “prioritizing” and making sure that they only spend government funds on what’s needed.

Garcia said on Wednesday that they cut around P200 million from the Supplemental Budget 1 which covered the P50 million LED wall and P38 million grandstand extension.

Meanwhile, they slashed P60 million for the side events from the city-sponsored activities which is under the Annual Budget. The side events are now budgeted at P20 million.

“In terms of percentage, we are already about 90 percent. That’s my honest assessment. Gamay nalang gyud kaayog kuwang, we’ll be done,” Garcia said.

The national multi-sport meet will run from July 6 to 17 which will be attended by over 12,000 student-athletes excluding their relatives, friends, and chaperons.

Cebu City first hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1994.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP