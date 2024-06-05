Man rescued after climbing radio station tower

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A man was successfully rescued after climbing a tower at an AM radio station on Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2024, in Barangay Basak-San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The man was identified as Antonino Baya Pardillo, 40, a resident of Barangay Cogon Pardo. According to SFO1 Jerick Alburo, the ground commander of the special rescue unit (SRU) of Cebu City Fire Station, they received the alarm around 3:58 p.m.

He mentioned that the man climbed approximately 60 meters of the said tower.

Alburo stated that their negotiation lasted for more than two hours, during which the man was successfully rescued around 6:18 p.m.

“Pero ni-cooperate raman siya, sir. Pag-abot didto ni-cooperate raman siya nga monaog siya, sir. Nahusay ra,” Alburo said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

The BFP dispatched seven personnel, while the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) also dispatched five personnel.

Alburo revealed that the man was recently released from a jail facility. They are still conducting further investigations into why he climbed the tower.

Aside from this, the standby medical team also checked his condition after finding some wounds on his body. He mentioned that the man might have been electrocuted while climbing the tower.

“Pagsaka niya sir naa pay kuryente pero ni-report man dayon ta sa tag-iya nga ipapawong maong napawong dayon. Pero naa siyay mga paso-paso,” he added.

