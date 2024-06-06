June 17 declared a regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared June 17, Monday, a regular holiday for Eid’l Adha.

Eid’l Adha is a Muslim holiday dubbed as the Feast of Sacrifice.

“Now, therefore I, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Monday, 17 June 2024, a regular holiday throughout the country, in observance of Eid’l Adha,” reads Proclamation No. 579.

With this, a long weekend awaits the public as June 17 lands on a Monday.

June holiday

Aside from June 17, the other holiday in June is on the 12th, which is the day the country celebrates Independence Day.

Regular holidays 2024

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Maundy Thursday (March 28)

Good Friday (March 29)

Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor – April 9)

Labor Day (May 1)

Independence Day (June 12)

National Heroes Day (August 26)

Bonifacio Day (November 30)

Christmas Day (December 25)

Rizal Day (December 30)

Special non-working holidays 2024

Ninoy Aquino Day (August 21)

All Saints’ Day (November 1)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception (December 8)

Last day of the year (December 31)

Additional Special non-working holidays 2024

Chinese New Year (February 10)

Black Saturday (March 30)

All Souls’ Day (November 2)

Christmas Eve (December 24)

