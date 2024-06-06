Cebuana CPALE topnotcher: Finding the ‘whys’ of success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The feeling of being the first to be called “certified public accountant” in your family is truly rewarding.

Achieving this feat demands more of your time and sacrifice.

Mae Pearl Secuya, 23, a graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, believes that her success was a combination of commitment, hard work, and prayer.

READ MORE:

Cebuano CPALE topnotcher: How consistency paid off for him

3 Cebu graduates land in top 10 of CPALE

PRC: 3,155 pass May 2024 licensure test for public accountants

To complete that, it was crucial to know your “why.” During the “long and tiring process” from preparing to taking the exam, Secuya admitted that there were times she thought of quitting.

“There were times that I thought of giving up, but I tried to go back to my why, asking myself ‘Why am I doing this?’ This serves as a reminder to me and this is enough to keep me going,” Secuya said.

By finding out her ‘whys’ Secuya was able to clinch the 6th spot for the May 2024 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination (CPALE). She is also one of the two graduates from Cebu-based universities to enter the top 10 list.

It took five years of studying before she could add the ‘CPA’ title in her name. Secuya said that studying Accountancy was her “greatest sacrifice.”

She could have spent those five years bonding with her family, earning income, and doing things she enjoyed like her hobbies. But, she knew she had to make that sacrifice which eventually paid off in the end.

“It was inevitable or else I won’t become who I am now, a CPA. Now that I am living the dream, I can say, it was worth the sacrifice,” she said.

She added that she decided to go for the degree in Accountancy because her mother was a Commerce graduate. Despite how tiring the program was, she learned to appreciate the challenge it gave along the way.

Like any other goal-driven individuals, managing her time is one of her challenges. She wanted to balance her academics and personal life, therefore, she created a plan.

“Though not necessarily detailed, the plan or schedule guided me on what I should do. Right after allowing myself to have fun, attend family events and slack off, I made sure I still have time to study and catch up. It’s like the more time I am not studying, the more effort I should make when I am studying,” Secuya said.

Being hailed as a topnotcher made her understand that “that anything is possible.”

There also came a point when she started to think of not taking the May 2024 CPALE and going for the schedule in October instead.

But despite all of the “the self-doubts,” she filed for the May 2024 CPALE because there were still people who believed in her.

Secuya, who hails from Mantalongon, Barili, Cebu, dedicates her success to her family who filled her with “love and joy” and have been her “constant support both financially and emotionally.”

The 23-year-old topnotcher told CDN Digital that she did not come from a well-off family, but she was able to continue studying as she relied on her scholarship together with the support of her elder sister who is a teacher.

“Their love and support fueled me to work harder so that their sacrifices for me will be worth it and I can give back to them soon. This is also for everyone, including my boyfriend, friends and teachers who helped me and have been rooting for me since first year,” she added.

Secuya is now planning to work as an auditor in the public sector.

To those who will take the board exam this October, Mae Pearl advises them to work hard and trust in their years of preparation from the undergraduate years until review.

“Have faith in yourself and in the Lord,” she said.

While to those who want to pursue Accountancy, she wants them to “be courageous.”

“You’ll never know what’s waiting for you until you try.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP