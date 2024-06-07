Daily Gospel, June 7

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 7, 2024, which is the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, June 6

Daily Gospel, June 5

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 19, 31-37.

Since it was preparation day, in order that the bodies might not remain on the cross on the sabbath, for the sabbath day of that week was a solemn one, the Jews asked Pilate that their legs be broken and they be taken down.

So the soldiers came and broke the legs of the first and then of the other one who was crucified with Jesus.

But when they came to Jesus and saw that he was already dead, they did not break his legs, but one soldier thrust his lance into his side, and immediately blood and water flowed out.

An eyewitness has testified, and his testimony is true; he knows that he is speaking the truth, so that you also may (come to) believe.

For this happened so that the scripture passage might be fulfilled: “Not a bone of it will be broken.”

And again another passage says: “They will look upon him whom they have pierced.”