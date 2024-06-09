Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta nagmalampuson sa Gawad Urian 2024

Sila si Charlie Dizon ug Romnick Sarmenta ang napili nga Best Actress ug Best Actor para sa ilang pag-arte sa pelikula nga “Third World Romance” ug “About Us But Not About Us,” atol sa 47th Gawad Urian Awards niadtong Sabado, Hunyo 8, sa De La Salle University.

Gipangulohan sa Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, ang Carl Joseph Papa-helmed nga “Iti Mapukpukaw” ang nakadaug isip Best Picture, samtang ang “Third World Romance” mao ang nakakuha og pinakadaghan nga awards sa Gawad Urian karong tuiga.

READ: Carlo Aquino sigurado nang si Charlie Dizon ang ‘the one’; umaming inaatake rin ng anxiety, depresyon

Ania ang listahan sa mga mananaug sa 47th Gawad Urian Awards:

Best Picture: “Iti Mapukpukaw”

Best Director: Dwein Ruedas Baltazar for “Third World Romance”

Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana for “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Actor: Romnick Sarmenta for “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Actress: Charlie Dizon for “Third World Romance”

Best Supporting Actor: Ronnie Lazaro for “The Gospel of the Beast”

Best Supporting Actress: Dolly de Leon for “Ang Duyan ng Magiting”

Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco for “Third World Romance”

Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas Mendoza for “GomBurZa”

Best Editing: Lawrence Ang for “The Gospel of the Beast”

Best Music: “Third World Romance”

Best Sound: Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc for “Iti Mapukpukaw”

Best Documentary: “Baon sa Biyahe” (Director: James Magnaye)

Best Animation: Carl Joseph Papa for “Iti Mapukpukaw”

Best Short Film: “Hito” (Director: Stephen Lopez)

Natatanging Gawad Urian: Hilda Koronel

READ: Romnick Sarmenta hindi inurungan sa kissing scene si Ice Seguerra: ‘Let’s do it!’