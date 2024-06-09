Manny Pacquiao fights Japanese MMA champion in July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former senator and boxing’s only 8-division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao will return to the ring for an exhibition match for the first time since 2022.

Pacquiao, who retired from professional boxing in August 2021, will face Japanese kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion Chihiro Suzuki on July 28 in the Super Rizin 3 fight card.

The bout will be held at the Super Saitama Arena in Saitama, Japan. This was officially announced on Sunday, June 9, during the Rizin 47 MMA fight card held at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Shibuya, Japan.

Pacquiao and Suzuki appeared during the announcement and even engaged in a staredown.

This development was contrary to earlier reports that Pacquiao will have a rematch against Floyd Mayweather.

Exhibition boxing

The last time Pacquiao fought in an exhibition boxing match was in December 2022, against South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea.

Pacquiao won by unanimous decision after six rounds.

This time, Pacquiao will take on a more serious opponent in Suzuki who is the current Rizin featherweight champion and KNOCK OUT Black Super Lightweight champion.

The 25-year-old Suzuki has a pro MMA/kickboxing record of 13 wins with three losses and one no contest.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old Pacquiao has 62 wins, 29 knockouts, eight defeats, and two draws.

The last time Pacquiao fought for a pro bout was on August 21, 2021 against Yordenis Ugas where he lost his WBA super world welterweight title by unanimous decision.

