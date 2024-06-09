Cebuano runners shine in Laguna Phuket Marathon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s elite long-distance runners Prince Joey Lee, Lizane Abella, and Cherry Andrin put on convincing performances in the Laguna Phuket Marathon on Sunday, June 9, in Phuket, Thailand.

These three Cebuano runners earned their slots in the international marathon as part of their winnings in the 7-Eleven Run.

The highest placer among them was Lee who finished third overall in the men’s 21-kilometer half marathon race in one hour, 15 minutes, and 24 seconds, while countryman Richard Salano won the race in 1:13:27.

Meanwhile, Abella landed in fourth place in the women’s 42k full marathon. She finished the race in 3:35:23, while fellow Filipina Maricar Camacho ruled the race in 3:16:51. Ahead of Abella was third placer Jennylyn Nobleza who clocked in 3:32:28.

Lastly, Andrin, settled for fifth place in the women’s 21k race at 1:38:20, with Christine Hallasgo capturing the title in 1:23:38, while Nhea Ann Barcena grabbed the third place in 1:29:40.

Overall, Filipino runners ruled the Laguna Phuket Marathon after Arlan Arbois and Camacho emerged as the 42k champions. Arbois topped the men’s race in 2:34:49, while Florendo Lapiz nabbed the second place in 2:42:16.

Abella and Lee also both represented the Spectrum Runners Club.

To recall, Lee and Andrin were the champions of the 2024 National Milo Marathon Cebu Leg that happened last April.

