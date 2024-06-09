Cebu City buy-bust: 2 HVIs nabbed with P6.9M shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Two high value individuals (HVIs) were arrested in an early morning buy-bust operation at the Ludo Cemetery in Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City, on Sunday, June 9.

The arrested drug suspects were identified as alias Janjan, 40, and his alleged cohort, alias Cathy, 33. Janjan is a native of Sagay City in Negros Oriental while Cathy is a production worker who resides in Quijano Compound in Brgy. Calamba.

Operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) confiscated over a kilo of suspected shabu estimated to cost P6.9 million from their possession.

According to law enforcers, Janjan used to work as a seaman, but he lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He would often travel to Cebu to get his supply of illegal drugs. At the same time, he would also sell to buyers in Brgy. Carreta and other neighboring barangays.

Meanwhile, Cathy is said to be working with Janjan. She was also the one who allegedly handed over the illegal drugs to the poseur buyer during the buy-bust operation on Sunday.

The two drug suspects are currently detained while police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.

