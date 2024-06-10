cdn mobile

Dallas’ Luka Doncic to play in Game 2 of NBA Finals despite injuries

Associated Press June 10,2024 - 07:44 AM

NBA Dallas

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. | Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

BOSTON — Luka Doncic will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals 2024, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

Doncic was listed as probable Sunday morning with a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness. He was downgraded to questionable in the afternoon, with a bruised chest added to his list of ailments.

READ MORE:

NBA Finals 2024: Kristaps Porzingis, Boston win Game 1 over Dallas

He was cleared to play after going through his pregame warmup routine about an hour and a half before tipoff. Kidd said he thinks Doncic sustained the chest injury taking a charge and diving on the floor for a loose ball.

Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points and 10 rebounds in their 107-89 loss in Game 1.

In the event that Doncic would not have been able to go, Kidd said the team was ready to adjust.

“If he’s out, we’re prepared to go without him, next man up. If he’s going, the game plan doesn’t change. He’s in,” Kidd said in his pregame news conference “We’ve been in this seat pretty much the whole playoffs. So nothing changes.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: basketball, NBA
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.