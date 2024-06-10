Suarez reinforces Ethanworx-Crane Cat Racing Team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ethanworx-Crane Cat Racing Team got the much-needed reinforcement from multi-titled Cebuano race car driver Carlo Anton Suarez as they’re set for a back-to-back championship quest in the Kalayaan Cup of Petron Makabayan Endurance Race Series 2024 slated from June 15-16.

This major racing event will happen at the Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Suarez, a top-notch Philippine GT driver and Golden Wheel awardee, was one of the athletes honored during the 38th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards last May 26.

He will add firepower to the six-man team headed by Dodie Cabasal and his sons Gio and Kiel. Like Suarez, Dodie is also a Golden Wheel awardee for reigning supreme in the Phl Grand Touring Championship (GT100 class) last year.

Also, Ethan Ong, one of the top Filipino karters today, and Pep Lo will be joining the team.

Completing the team is JM Ong, who oversees the car management and team strategy for Ethanworx-CCR which is one of the winningest teams in Philippine motorsports history.

Endurance racing

This team has been one of the most vaunted professional racing contenders in the country since its founding in 2001, winning multiple titles across different events.

“Everyone is competitively aiming for the championship. We expect everyone (car, drivers, managers, and mechanics) to produce the best results,” JM Ong.

“But at the end of the day, the team is one big family either connected by blood, strong bond, and/or sincere friendship. Win or lose, our goal is to enjoy as one without compromising the relationship and bond between the team members.”

For those who aren’t familiar, endurance racing is one of the most popular motorsports. Drivers subject themselves to grueling and adrenaline-pumping races where they must complete the longest distance, some even reaching 24 hours to test not just their endurance but the car’s overall durability and mental fortitude.

The Kalayaan Cup features the six-hour and 12-hour categories, serving as the Philippines’ longest and grandest endurance races in the motorsports calendar.

